Carlos Sainz in Carousel Sports: "I do not see a long future, the expiration date is very close"

Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz, winners of the Dakar 2020, have returned to Spain after the feat achieved in Saudi Arabia. Today in one act, Madrid welcomed these champions and as the master of ceremonies was the great José Antonio Ponseti, who was able to chat for a while with Carlos for Carousel Deportivo.

That's how grateful the Madrid driver feels on his return to Spain: "Very happy, all I can do is thank you for receiving me, for the samples of love, we are delighted that we have enjoyed that we have achieved this victory for Spain"

It seems that Sainz every year is younger, he says: "Feel like a kid? I have found myself very well physicallyIt has certainly been less hot than other years but it is also true that I prepared very well physically, that It is the only way to enjoy the race and you have to respect it, that means to prepare it well, it means to train and it means to arrive, and if it is not so, it is very difficult to compete against the youngest ones ”, to which it adds on its withdrawal that“ I do not see a long future, the expiration date is very very close. We'll see when. "

"The work and the tuning of the car has been great, I think we have surprised the enemy that we did not expect this speed from us"the big point in favor of this experience in the Dakar 2020, in which the performance of the car has surprised everyone.