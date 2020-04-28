Carlos Sainz: "Ferrari? I trust my abilities"

Share it:

Carlos Sainz Jr, who is confined at home with his family, has detailed in a direct with the Red Cross how is he handling this situation as his father did in El Larguero a few weeks ago, in addition to talking about the current events in the world of motorsports and growing rumors that Ferrari may become their next destination.

Given the latter, he was sure of himself in the face of rumors that brought him closer to the team of Il cavalino: "I trust my abilities, last year I took a very important step and I am capable of doing very good things in a McLaren, in a Ferrari or in a Mercedes"says Sainz

The Madrid driver made a magnificent campaign last year, achieving his first podium in Formula 1 and his great performance, above his teammate Lando Norris, as well as his good position in the World Cup as first in the group discarding the Big Three (Mercedes, Ferrari, Red Bull), has caught the attention of these.

From Italy they have pointed to three names in which Ferrari would be interested in the event that Vettel did not renew. The German pilot has rejected the first offer of renewal from the Italians, and rumor mill has exploded, since the country of the boot points as possible substitutes to: Ricciardo, Giovinazzi or Carlos Sainz Jr.

Many things in the air ahead of the return of the Formula as well as this season, of which the last known is the cancellation of the French GP, which was scheduled for the weekend of June 28.

This is how he spoke in the Red Cross live on the hypothetical cancellation of the entire season, terrible news for the survival of some of the teams: "Cancel the entire year? I prefer not to put myself in that position because it would be very bad for F1. Many people and many jobs depend on motorsport, McLaren's staff is practically in an ERTE and is a short-term solution, but it cannot be in the medium or long term "

At the moment, the McLaren rider is still confined to his home in the capital of Spain, waiting for the whole situation to be resolved, and this is how he handles it: "I think I have never spent more than two weeks in a row at home. It is helping me to experiment with myself because I have never had so much free time. I'm trying different diets or workouts and I train three or four hours a day "