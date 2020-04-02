Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris voluntarily lower their salaries

The Spanish Carlos Sainz and the british Lando Norris have agreed to voluntarily cut wages as part of a series of cost-saving measures put in place by the Formula 1 team McLaren in the midst of the crisis by the coronavirus.

So what reports the specialized portal Autosport, which specifies that McLaren is the first team in the Formula 1 World Championship that has taken a series of measures to put its expenses under control.

Sainz and Norris have accepted a cut in salary, while a number of staff have been laid off as a measure temporary. Furthermore, all the other staff, including CEO Zak Brown and senior management, are also taking over. pay cuts.

"The McLaren Group is temporarily laying off several employees as part of broader cost reduction measures due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in your business. These measures focus on protecting jobs in the short term to ensure that our employees return to work full time as the economy recovers, "a spokesman for the team told that portal.