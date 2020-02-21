Carlos Rivera would have been unfaithful to Cynthia Rodríguez

Share it:

Singer Carlos Rivera would have been unfaithful to his girlfriend, also singer Cynthia Rodríguez, host of La Academia, reality show of Televisión Azteca.

According to information that is disseminated in the program Production 69, of the YouTube platform, the couple goes through critical moments due to his alleged infidelity.

Allegedly Carlos Rivera, singer of songs like Return me my heart and Other lives, went on vacation to the beach with someone who was not Cynthia Rivera.

Jorge Carbajal, producer of Productora 69, points out that Carlos and his companion had a good time on the beach, away from work for a few days and enjoying together.

After 5 years of relationship, they end the "theater" … sorry, their relationship the singer CARLOS RIVERA and CYNTHIA RODRÍGUEZ, "says Carbajal.

Apparently it was already unsustainable to try to hide reality. He practically never gave him his "official girlfriend" place and almost never saw her, "also says Carbajal.

And Carbajal also indicates that a national circulation magazine would have in his offices intimate photographs of Carlos and his companion on the beach, but they would have paid him a lot of money so that he did not disseminate these images.

From 9 minutes, comments on the subject:









Cynthia and Carlos began a relationship more than two years ago and in the interviews they do, they almost always refuse to talk about it.









The singers are also not affected to publish in their respective social networks photographs in which they appear together.







