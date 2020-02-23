Carlos Rivera thanks his Mazatlan fans for so much love

Share it:

The singer Carlos Rivera, originally from Huamantla, Tlaxcala, Mexico, is happy and grateful on Instagram for the response his audience gave him in Mazatlan this weekend, during the presentation he had at the Carnival of that port.

Carlos Rivera, singer of musical successes like I die, How to pay you? and Remember Me, he performed at the coronation of the Queen of the Mazatlan Carnival 2020, an event held at the Teodoro Marical stadium.

Mazatlan, What a beautiful carnival night. Thank you for giving me so much love. It was worth everything. #GuerraTour, "Rivera writes on Instagram.

In this concert was also Yuri, who shared the stage with Rivera, who has been very successful after having made himself known on the reality show La Academia de Televisión Azteca (2004).

Spectacular, besides handsome, talented, great human being "," I was fascinated, first time I go to a concert of yours "," Come back soon "," Full full and as always beautiful ", his fans write on Instagram.

Carlos is a proud Mexican talent and apart from singer he has become known as an actor in musical works such as Kiss Me Much, Orgasms Comedy, Beauty and the Beast, Mamma Mia and The Lion King, among others.

Carlos was born in 1986 and is the son of José Gonzalo Gilberto Rivera Ramírez and María Lourdes Guerra Martínez; According to information on Wikipedia, he has three brothers, Norma Lizbeth, Gilberto and Gonzalo.







