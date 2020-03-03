Carlos Rivera talks about rumors of infidelity to Cynthia Rodríguez

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Mexico.- On February 20 EL DEBATE published that singer Carlos Rivera would have been unfaithful to his girlfriend, also singer Cynthia Rodríguez, host of La Academia, reality show of Televisión Azteca.

However, it was until today when the interpreter of "I was waiting for you" and "It would be easier" revealed whether this is true or just rumors and gossip from social networks.

It all started when it became known that Carlos Rivera went on vacation to the beach with someone who was not Cynthia.

Jorge Carbajal, producer of Productora 69, points out that Carlos and his companion had a good time on the beach, away from work for a few days and enjoying together.

"Apparently it was already unsustainable to try to hide reality. He practically never gave him his place of "official bride" and I almost never saw her, "also says Carbajal.

In addition Carlos Rivera was questioned in networks, because of his sexual preference, some even said that the Mexican singer and former Academy contestant was gay.

To answer the rumors Rivera replied:

Time is always right. In the end I believe that I am not someone who is there to explain anything. As long as you know what you have, the person you love, as my song says: let ours be ours ".

Regarding his sexual orientation, the singer said:

Each couple, whether public or not, will receive inventions, gossip and things like that. I don't give time to the negative people and less to the one who invents. You have to be very sure of yourself, the love you feel and the love of the people around you. "

It should be noted that Cynthia Rodríguez and Carlos started a relationship more than two years ago and in the interviews they do, they almost always refuse to talk about it.