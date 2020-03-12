TV Shows

Carlos Rivera scared by disinterest at CDMX airport due to coronavirus

March 12, 2020
Edie Perez
Carlos Rivera was indignant and surprised after having arrived from a flight from Spain to Mexico City, where several cases of coronavirus have occurred, since he assures that when he arrived at the airport, no local personnel took measures to assess his health for a possible contagion.

Arriving in Mexico from Madrid, we had to advance the flight before the airport closed or they wouldn't let us return. The surprise that in Mexico we were not asked or reviewed anything. Take good care of all of you. Find out about the measures, it is the most responsible, Carlos wrote in networks.

In the video that has almost more than 300 thousand reproductions, you can see the singer with a mask covering the plane that would bring him back to Mexico and has unleashed all kinds of comments from his fans.

"It is alarming that Mexico is not taking precautionary measures, for example the United States has already closed the entrance to every flight in Europe," "Well said, you have to be very cautious with all this," one of his fans wrote to the artist.

It is worth mentioning that Carlos Rivera goes to Spain a lot where he has thousands of fans because his music has crossed borders for years, currently he came to promote his new single Losing his head, which has had good acceptance by the public.

