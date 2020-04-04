TV Shows

Carlos Rivera falls in love with his concert in full quarantine for COVID-19

April 3, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
The singer Carlos Rivera, originally from Huamantla, Tlaxcala, offered an acoustic concert through Facebook on Friday night and his fans react excitedly. In the midst of a pandemic caused by the coronavirus COVID-19, it makes for pleasant moments.

Carlos Rivera, accompanied only by a guitarist, made his followers on social networks enjoy a concert in which he performed some of his musical successes, among them He was waiting and How to pay you ?.

Carlos Rivera offers acoustic shos on Facebook. Photo: Facebook video capture

Rivera, who made himself known in 2004 on the reality show La Academia de Televisión Azteca, where he won first place, was excited to star in a concert that for him was worth a lot, since it was a special occasion.

Looking forward to the moment when we can all hug and kiss. It is important for now that we are all well and that when we see each other, we look good and happy, "he said almost at the end of his acoustic.

Between song and song, it could be seen that Carlos took the opportunity to send positive and comedy messages to his fans, and encouraged them not to let themselves be overcome by these difficult moments that human beings around the world are facing in the face of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

At the end of his concert, the famous singer became nostalgic and wished those who saw him good night and asked them to be very careful in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Let us value these days those good things that cannot be touched, those kisses of the soul and I hope that soon those days will come when we can go out into the street with joy. "

