TV Shows

Carlos Rivera asks fans to pray to the Virgin Mary for a pandemic

April 2, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Carlos Rivera, one of the first celebrities to complain about the lousy airport service to deal with the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19), decided to launch a message on his personal Instagram account to deal with the disease.

"Hear and understand, my son, the smallest, who is nothing that scares and afflicts; I do not know how to trouble your heart; do not fear that disease and anguish. Am I not here, I am your mother? under my shadow? Am I not your health? Are you not by chance on my lap? Do not grieve or worry about anything else; do not grieve your uncle's illness, he will not die of it: he is sure that already healed"wrote the singer.

After Carlos's message, Internet users immediately reacted and did not remain silent, as the artist's words of encouragement somewhat calmed the anxiety crisis that many face in the face of quarantine.

READ:  Galilea Montijo fascinates with vibrant look in Pequeños Gigantes

"Bravo friend! How beautiful that you carry it in your heart. Our pretty brunette", "I love that without fear and with courage, you speak of your Faith and your love for the Blessed Virgin Mary," they wrote to Carlos Rivera.

It is worth mentioning that celebrities have launched several campaigns through social networks to confront the coronavirus.

It may interest you

Celebrities become chef after coronavirus quarantine

Dolly Parton Donates $ 1 Million to COVID-19 Research

Ludwika Paleta responds to attacks by not vaccinating her children

. (tagsToTranslate) Carlos Rivera (t) Coronavirus (t) Covid-19 (t) Virgin Mary

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.