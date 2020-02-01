Carlos Quirarte tells why he left Venga la Alegría

Share it:

Carlos Quirarte, who served as a conductor in the television program Venga la Alegría, discloses the reasons he had for leaving said project and also reveals what he will do with his professional and personal life from now on.

A few days ago Carlos Quirarte suddenly stopped appearing on the Venga la Alegría program and a series of speculations began to circulate.

About Carlos it was said that he had finished his contract and was negotiating it, also that he had had problems with his partner Flor Rubio.

Rubio, on the other hand, mentioned in her Spectacular Formula program that she could not say anything about it because it corresponded to her and Carlos would do it at the time.

Quirarte, 34, attended the Flor Rubio program as a guest and revealed his truth.

I go out because I have to fulfill professional projects. You will see them, we are preparing very nice things. I am grateful for everything with the whole team and my bosses, ”he said.

It has been a wonderful adventure, I go through life making friends and not enemies, I have no problems with Flor Rubio and it has been a pleasure to meet her.









Carlos Quirarte is originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico and worked for 11 years in Venga la Alegría, an Aztec Television program that is broadcast during the mornings on Azteca Uno.








