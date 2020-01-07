TV Shows

Carlos Ponce is committed to Karina Banda; so was the proposal

January 7, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Actor Carlos Ponce got engaged to his girlfriend, host Karina Banda and used his official Instagram account to share the news with his followers with a comic video of the exact moment in which he gives the engagement ring to his future wife and generated Several reactions

The 47-year-old interpreter appears celebrating in the video with his girlfriend and making a toast, with which he could not imagine what would happen, because in this way he proposed without her noticing.

This is how Carlos Ponce proposed to Karina Banda

Ponce gives a glass of champagne to his girlfriend with the engagement ring inside and after giving him a drink, asks him to look carefully, capturing the exact moment in which the driver realizes that the jewel is to the bottom of your drink

And so? What did you see in the cup? @karinabandatv and what did he do next? Haha! And now? "He wrote in the video.

Quickly the video went viral, because Karina's reaction was unique and special, immediately filled with messages from different celebrities, friends of the couple and the followers of the singer.

READ:  Yuri boasts her face without surgery

Stars like Julián Gil, Sebastián Rulli, Carmen Villalobos and Jacqueline Bracamontes were present in the comments section of the video that has so far more than 66 thousand reactions.

Hours later, the driver shared two images in the same social network where she poses showing her engagement ring in front of an incredible sunset and said that without a doubt this 2020 will be the best year of her life.

It should be remembered that, in April of last year, Karina revealed in the show program "El Gordo y la Flaca" that her love story with Ponce had ended, having a friendly and kind break.

Months after being separated, the stars decided to give themselves a new opportunity to love each other and managed to maintain a stable relationship, which is now a commitment.

So far more details of the wedding are unknown, such as the date, place and guests to the celebration, however, it is clear that it will be the best day of their lives.

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.