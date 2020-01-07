Carlos Ponce is committed to Karina Banda; so was the proposal

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Actor Carlos Ponce got engaged to his girlfriend, host Karina Banda and used his official Instagram account to share the news with his followers with a comic video of the exact moment in which he gives the engagement ring to his future wife and generated Several reactions

The 47-year-old interpreter appears celebrating in the video with his girlfriend and making a toast, with which he could not imagine what would happen, because in this way he proposed without her noticing.

This is how Carlos Ponce proposed to Karina Banda

Ponce gives a glass of champagne to his girlfriend with the engagement ring inside and after giving him a drink, asks him to look carefully, capturing the exact moment in which the driver realizes that the jewel is to the bottom of your drink

And so? What did you see in the cup? @karinabandatv and what did he do next? Haha! And now? "He wrote in the video.

Quickly the video went viral, because Karina's reaction was unique and special, immediately filled with messages from different celebrities, friends of the couple and the followers of the singer.

Stars like Julián Gil, Sebastián Rulli, Carmen Villalobos and Jacqueline Bracamontes were present in the comments section of the video that has so far more than 66 thousand reactions.

Hours later, the driver shared two images in the same social network where she poses showing her engagement ring in front of an incredible sunset and said that without a doubt this 2020 will be the best year of her life.

It should be remembered that, in April of last year, Karina revealed in the show program "El Gordo y la Flaca" that her love story with Ponce had ended, having a friendly and kind break.

Months after being separated, the stars decided to give themselves a new opportunity to love each other and managed to maintain a stable relationship, which is now a commitment.

So far more details of the wedding are unknown, such as the date, place and guests to the celebration, however, it is clear that it will be the best day of their lives.