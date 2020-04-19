Sports

Carlos Ortiz leaves Inter Movistar after 12 seasons and signs for the French ACCS

April 19, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

Carlos Ortiz, captain of the Spanish futsal team, reported this Sunday that next season he will play in the French ACCS after twelve campaigns as a Movistar Inter player.

'I am very happy to announce that next season I will be an ACCS Futsal player and that Paris it will be my new houseOrtiz said through his social networks, in a video in which he removes the mask of the series La Casa de Papel to make the announcement of his incorporation.

Ortiz, 36, ends this way twelve seasons at Movistar Inter, with whom he has been five times champion of the Spanish League and three times of the UEFA Cup. In addition, his record also features four Spanish Cups, four Super Cups, one Copa del Rey and one Intercontinental Cup with the Madrid team.

Ortiz also has an important track record with the national team, with which he has conquered four Euro Cups and two silver medals at the 2008 and 2012 World Cups.

READ:  He returned home as world champion and incubating the coronavirus: "It turned out to be a more powerful competition"

Like Ortiz, the Portuguese will not continue at Movistar Inter either Ricardinho, who will also share costumes with the Spanish in the Acces of the French league.



Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.