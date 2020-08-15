Carlos Galindo, the young goalkeeper who fired Tigres and returns to cover the casualties Nahuel Guzmán and Miguel Ortega due to COVID-19

Share it:

(Photo: Special)

The coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has seriously impaired goal of the UANL Tigers in order to meet them as visitors in front of the Red Devils of Toluca, the next Sunday.

And it is that both the Argentine archer Nahuel Guzman, as the substitute goalkeeper, Miguel Ortega, They're in lockdown because they gave positive in the last COVID-19 test performed on the club.

Before this mess or stroke of luck, a young man from 20 years old could see your debut in the First Division of the MX League as goalkeeper of the felines against Toluca.

Is about Carlos Galindo, who participated last season in six games in the category sub-20; However, was discharged last June, being free, but this situation led the club to rehire him on an emergency basis.

Carlos has training in the Atlas U-15 team, but later he left the team and played in the third Division with Mules from the Club Deportivo Oro and in 2018 he arrived in Tigres.

(Screenshot: Liga MX)

The technical director Ricardo ”Tuca” Ferretti had to discard the native of Guadalajara, since I did not want to have three goalkeepers in his first team during Opening 2020.

It is worth mentioning that, this player of 1.86 meters high, will be above the archers Aaron Flores and Arturo Delgado, goalkeepers registered in the U-20, and who will not be available either, the first due to contagion of COVID-19 and the second due to physical ailments.

In this way, Galindo de la Rosa is the most viable option for the "Tuca", who otherwise would have had to bet on the elements of less experience of the U-17, where they are: Fernando González (16 years old), Paolo Bedolla (15 years old) and Zahir García (17 years old).

In the same way, the Brazilian strategist will have to choose one more among them to be a substitute in this weekend's duel, this in which Nahuel Guzmán and Miguel Ortega are recovering.

(Photo: Instagram / clubtigresoficial)

The case of Diego Reyes and the party of Hugo González

Although Diego Reyes assured that he only went 'in passing' to the house of Hugo González, Rayados de Monterrey goalkeeper, on his birthday to leave him a gift, the Tigres defender today regrets not having complied with the protocol of health in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, since last Monday it was announced that it was positive after the covid-19 test carried out on August 7 at the feline campus.

Today I realize how important it is to follow the recommendations of the Health sector, which range from keeping a healthy distance, always wearing the mask, taking shelter at home and maintaining hygiene measures; Therefore, I ask you to follow them to the letter and not make the same mistake that I could have made.

Diego Reyes, a Mexican soccer player, regretted not following the health measures (Photo: Special)

And it is that on August 2, photographs were released where Hugo Gonzalez celebrated with Colombian striker Dorlan Pabón and Diego Reyes, all showing themselves in the images without the appropriate measures, such as the use of face masks and healthy distance, coupled with the fact that the The authorities' recommendation is not to attend meetings and stay at home.

González and Pabón were separated from the squad for a couple of days, although that Sunday they did train together; while Reyes continued working with the UANL as if nothing had happened. In Rayados, it was said, these two elements were fine and they returned to practice.

