Carlos Clerc: "I only ask that no one's health be in danger"

The professional footballers He is waiting to learn about football's return plans once the coronavirus pandemic passes. But, like everyone, they cannot know when that will happen, as the Levante defender has confessed. Carlos Clerc in 'BE Sports'.

Listen Carlos Clerc: "We have marked a training routine" in Play SER



"I have no idea because I don't know how the pandemic is going to advance," says the footballer, who only asks that the return of the competition "be done in a way that nobody's health is in dangerIn his opinion, "logic" must prevail and bear in mind that football is not the most important thing and the rest will come.

Clerc has told on the show how this confinement is being where he competes with his colleagues to see which of them cooks better and also spends time playing with the console, from which he talks to more people and some fans of his team. "We have marked a training routine. The physical trainer calls us three times a week and I am lucky to have a garden. We have bought tapes and we also have material from the club, "he said.

The player lives these weeks away from his partner, who is in Barcelona working in the emergency room of a hospital. A few days ago, in fact, he posted a message praising his work and that of all healthcare professionals.