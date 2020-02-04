Carlos Bremer will sponsor the first Miss Mexico movie Sofía Aragón

Sofía Aragón became the first Miss Mexico to win second place in the Miss Universe beauty pageant for 31 years.

And since 1988 no Mexican had been in second or third place in the beauty competition.

In an interview with Maxine Woodside, Sofia said it will be Miss Mexico for six months, until the new representative is elected.

However, the tapathy has been installed in Mexico City for more than a year because it is considered "one of the best platforms in Mexico and Latin America to develop in this environment."

Ready to shoot your first movie

Sofía Aragón confessed that she is already preparing her first film, which she would like to star in:

“I like acting, but I would love to star in my own movie. Hopefully this year, throughout the year I have it ready, because producing a movie requires more effort than just writing a book. ”

Sofia confessed that the project is so advanced that it already has several proposals to produce it and already has the investor … Nothing more and nothing less than businessman Carlos Bremer.

Yes, we also have the support of a great friend who believes in me that he is Carlos Bremer, he supports all Mexican talent and when I told him about my movie he said, "Of course, he has my support." His support has been fundamental in this part of my life. ”

