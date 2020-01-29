Carlos Bonavides appears a supposed daughter in Tijuana

Share it:

The actor Carlos Bonavides would be willing to respond as a father to an alleged daughter who appeared to him a few days ago in Tijuana, in case he is. In an interview with First Hand, he says he is willing to take all the tests.

Carlos Bonavides, the unforgettable Güicho Domínguez in the telenovela El Premio Mayor, of Televisa, says that if his fatherhood is proven, he will recognize his daughter, the fruit of a relationship he had years ago with Carmen Becerra, but it was one night.

As a fleeting romance, Bonavides, who is 75 years old, refers to what was between him and Carmen years ago in Tijuana, where he met her. He agrees to meet her and also says he never saw her again.

It was quite short, you can even say that one day, it was a night of drinks, sleeplessness and partying and I never saw her again or said anything to me, ”he tells De Primera Mano.

The actor is clear to mention that he does not want problems or generate controversy because he is no longer in age, he simply wants to proceed as the law states.

If it is legally verified that he is the girl's father, he will answer to her as such.

Nor do I want to disrespect the girl and my family that after all say that what was not in your year does not hurt.

Carlos Bonavides said he is willing to have a DNA test as soon as possible, because at this time he cannot travel to Tijuana.

He asks the mother of the young woman if she can go to Mexico, do it, and if not, as for him it is possible to visit Tijuana will look for them. He won't turn his back on them, he admits.