Carlos Alcaraz: "If you don't think you can win, you don't have to enter the track"

Although the name of Rafael Nadal It is in his mind when it comes to citing idols to follow, Carlos Alcaraz, who won his first ATP match at the Rio Open this morning, likes to compare himself with the playing style of Swiss Roger Federer.

"I like to play very aggressively, with many winning shots. My style is more or less like Roger Federer's, going to the network, with left, ”said Alcaraz in Rio, in statements to the ATP website. "If you don't think you can win, you don't have to enter the track," he said to describe his hunger.

"I am very happy to have won my first game in an ATP tournament and over against a great player as it is Albert Ramos, which is in the top 50 ", has also commented to add that" always "has" winning thoughts play with whoever ".

For now, the 16-year-old from Murcia, has already achieved something that Federer could not do: Win in his debut on the ATP Tour. "He is only 16 years old and he is starting to travel the world. He has the level, the speed, he is improving physically every day, so I think he can be one of the best," he says Juan Carlos Ferrero, His trainer. "I don't know how high he will get, but I think he can be there in two or three years. I have a lot of experience with what you are going to deal with, [so] I'm giving him the best advice I can. "

"I hear everything they say because it is very valuable to me"Alcaraz points out." In every tournament I go to, I try to do my best. If that happens, I will go up gradually, "says the man who had already achieved his first ATP point with only 14 years, and now will remember Rio de Janeiro all his life.