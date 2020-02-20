Carlos Alcaraz falls to Federico Coria in a heart attack final

Double miss the first service of Carlos Alcaraz To start the match. Nerves that dissipated with a Serious, fast, sharp and intelligent tennis. The young Murcian tennis player, who had already made history by winning in his ATP tournament debut, had no intention of leaving Rio de Janeiro.

Alcaraz and Federico Coria they measured themselves in the distance until El Palmar saved the break in his third game at the service and put 116 of the world ranking on the ropes by sealing the 4-3 blank and touching the service break several times. In the best moment Alcaraz failed in his game and gave the Argentine 4-5.

The Murcia had a new break ball that wasted -five in the first round- and Coria did not miss the opportunity to close the first set 4-6 in the Guga Kuerten of the Open River. Precisely not knowing how to close the games was Alcaraz's weakest point: He needed 10 break balls to break Coria's service.

And after the first, the rest came rolled. A 5-0 played the second round that was complicated to the point where the South American returned the two breaks to leave the set at 5-4 and with his own service. What seemed won was broken and the possibility of not playing the last, on the table. And the best version returned to close the set 6-4.

Alcaraz started the third set losing his service. He recovered it immediately with a blank break and consolidating his serve for 2-1. Another of Alcaraz's youth mistakes occurred in his third service when he gave in after winning 40-15. The last manga was advancing and not with good numbers for Carlos who lost 2-4, yes in game feeling.

One left after another, very strong drives and winning remains that did not translate into victory for the Spanish who fell 4-6 in the last set, with end of heart attack in which Coria celebrated the victory early and the hawk eye lengthened a couple of points plus the agony. Carlos Alcaraz is a 16-year-old boy with the maturity that many consolidated players would want and the innate qualities to mark an era. It could not be this time around.