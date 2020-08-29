Carlo Vanzina, here are the best films of the director of Miami Beach who died prematurely

Share it:

This evening it airs on Rai 3 Miami Beach, one of the last films made in 2016 by director Carlo Vanzina before his untimely death. Let’s retrace some of his most iconic productions together.

We can only start our review that from Eccezzziunale … really, cult film of 1982 starring Diego Abatantuono, which tells the story of 3 fans of the Italian teams par excellence. We are dealing with an ultrà milanista, an Inter car salesman who scores 13 on the ticket and a Juventus truck driver of southern origin.

Unforgettable then Taste of sea, a 1983 comedy that marked an era. The film, set in the 1960s, tells the holidays in Forte dei Marmi of a group of people belonging to the middle class and young boys who intertwine significant sentimental experiences.

We cannot then forget Christmas holidays, the progenitor of every cinepanettone, which ironically tells the holiday spirit of Italy in the 80s. Cortina D’Ampezzo is the backdrop to the hilarious events of well-known Roman and Milanese families who, between bizarre adventures and uncomfortable love stories, weave their lives together with unpredictable and comic results.

Another film that marked an era is Yuppies – Successful young people, a film dedicated to the Milan to drink of the 80s that presents the stories of four young rampant professionals, always poised between the duties of the profession and the Peter Pan syndrome.

There would be many other films to mention but, for reasons of time it is practically impossible for us to do so, if you are interested take a look at this in-depth analysis on Carlo Vanzina