Carles Aleñá closes his Twitter account for the insults received

Carles Aleñá It is no longer on Twitter. The Barcelona squad and new player of Real Betis You have closed your account (@ Carlesale10) after the insults received by some Internet users as a result of their passage through the microphones of 'The spar' in an interview in which he joked about the rivalry between his new team and Sevilla stating that he was already anti-Sevillist.

Users looking for the account will find a message that says it does not exist. When you search on Google, it is still listed as the account of "Barcelona player on loan to Real Betis Balompié", but when clicking the link the message is blunt: "This account does not exist".

The footballer went through 'El Larguero', where he expressed his joy in dressing his new shirt: "The greenish white? A little weird at the end, after so many years in the same shirt … But the teammates, the city, the fans … are being 10. My teammates have welcomed me since day one. "