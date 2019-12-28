Sports

Carles Aleñá, assigned to Betis until the end of the season

December 28, 2019
The Barcelona made official this Saturday the transfer, until the end of the season, of the midfielder Carles Aleñá to the Real Betis.

As the Catalan club said in a statement, the Andalusian entity "takes over the player's record", but the agreement "does not include any purchase options". Therefore, Aleñá, 21, will return to the Barça discipline at the end of this campaign.

The young promise of La Masia was not having many opportunities this course, so both parties agreed that it was best to continue fusing on another LaLiga team.

Rubi's Betis was a destination liked by the player, which in Seville will try to show that it has sufficient level to succeed one day at Barça.

