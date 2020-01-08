Carla Simón will shoot this summer ‘Alcarràs’

Share it:

After the success of the very personal ‘Summer 1993’, for which he won the Goya for Best New Director, Carla Simon will again portray a part of his family universe in ‘Alcarràs’, his second feature film whose shooting will start this summer. Produced by Avalon PC and Vilaüt Films and with the script of Simón herself, together with Arnau Vilaró, María Zamora and Stefan Schmitz, the film, which takes the title of the Catalan people where her mother's family lives, will focus on the history of the Solé, the clan that, for years, has worked a vast area of ​​land covered with peaches. When the owner dies, his son wants the trees to be uprooted so that solar panels are installed.

The film, which starts during the last summer that the family will work the land, reflects how each member faces the new situation according to their age and gender. A dilemma that will generate a serious family crisis.

“After traveling a lot with Summer 1993, I received very promising proposals to direct scripts written by others. However, I tried to be very honest with what I wanted to narrate, and I realized that What really fascinates me is my family and their stories. I need to feel that my characters and themes really matter to me. So it seemed natural to me to continue in the same field ”, explained the director to Cineuropa.

Currently, the director is in the process of casting.