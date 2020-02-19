 Carl Lumbly joins the cast of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, possibly as Isaiah Bradley

Share it:

The Serie “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” closed a stage of its production in Atlanta, but still has a way to go. In the absence of several weeks even for the final end of filming, we learned of a new addition to the cast of the Marvel Studios project.

The actor Carl Lumbly, whom we have seen recently in the series "Supergirl" as the father of J’onn J’onzz, he joins the series focused on Falcon and Winter Soldier. Although Deadline, half in charge of giving the news, points out that it is not known what role he plays, they themselves point towards the possibility that he plays Isaiah Bradley, sometimes called the Black Captain America.

Isaiah debuted in the comic "Truth: Red, White & Black" of 2003 and is originally the first Captain America, the result of a clandestine program of Dr. Abraham Erskine that was an earlier version of the Super Soldier program (Project: Rebirth). In his case, the long-term effects of serum severely damaged the mind and body of Isaiah Bradley, with effects similar to those that would result from various steroids and Alzheimer's. In addition, Isaiah is the grandfather of Elijah Bradley, who as we know is a Patriot in the Young Avengers. The latter obviously points back to the young hero formation that has already been rumored on more than one occasion will make its debut in this Phase Four of the UCM.

Via information | Deadline