Carl Lumbly joins the cast of Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The actor Carl Lumbly has liked the superheroes and after appearing in the Supergirl series broadcast by The CW has managed to get into the cast of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, one of the first series of Marvel TV Studios for Disney +.

We saw the actor as M'yrnn J'onzz in the series of the DC universe and we have also seen him in recent films such as Doctor Dream; What we do not know is what role he will play in the Marvel series, although from Deadline they speculate on the possibility of playing Isaiah Bradley, a comic book character who is subjected to a treatment similar to the one they use to turn Steve Roges into the captain America.

The character is a star in the comics for the African-American community and therefore receives great names from that community such as Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Angela Davis and Nelson Mandela.

There is no official confirmation about his role as there is usually never for any of the members of the shooting beyond the main protagonists. After all, talking about who will appear in the series would be to gut part of the story they intend to tell.

The protagonist duo will be Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, the actors who for years have been giving life to the heroes Falcon and Winter Soldier, two UCM icons that will now make the leap to television as part of Marvel's plans to continue expanding its universe while increasing the appeal of the Disney + catalog.

In service, it will arrive in Spain on March 24 of this year with plenty of time for the first series to be released before the end of 2020. Specifically, WandaVision and this series will be the first Marvel series to debut in the catalog.