Carina Ricco talks like never before about the death of her husband Eduardo Palomo

Carina Ricco was on the YouTube program of the journalist Mara Patricia Castañeda, where she recounted the hard blow that the unexpected death of her husband, the beloved and remembered actor Eduardo Palomo, meant for her life. "It was very strong for the unexpected, for what young, healthy, for the children, for him, because if El Flaco wanted something (as he affectionately calls him) it was not to miss growing up with his children, he did not imagine not being like Dad.

He talked about it, his dad left when he was a boy and he didn't finish growing up with him and he said, 'I can't imagine being away from my children', they were the most important thing for him.

On November 6, 2003 Eduardo Palomo died at the age of 41 from a sudden heart attack, while dining with his wife and some friends at a restaurant on Melrose Avenue, in the city of Los Angeles, California. The heart attack was caused by heart disease, according to forensic analysis.

Eduardo Palomo's widow commented to Mara Patricia Castañeda that "for me it was to think about the pain he may have felt if he had time to imagine 'I will no longer see them, I will no longer be with it' and that is very strong Everything hurts for you, but when you have children everything hurts 10 times more.

If it hurt me to think that they would grow up without a dad like El Flaco, who was a great, loving dad, he was always there.

"El Flaco and I got pregnant together, we got fat together, we gave birth together. He received them, cut the cord, all his work, his push, it was all for us, I thought about Fiona and Luca, about not having him and he was very strong" .









But not only she, but also her children experienced a painful process after the death of their father Eduardo Palomo. "There was a very strong stage, very difficult, very sad, Fiona has been there for two or three years that she says she does not remember, they were erased and Luca, being super sweet, suddenly became angry with life, he was angry" .

It took me a few years to contain them a lot, to love them, to surround them with family, with people who loved them, with moments that were beautiful for them to help heal or give them at least a break. Make them feel that they were surrounded by love.

