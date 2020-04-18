Carina Ricco and her beautiful love story with Eduardo Palomo

Share it:

Carina Ricco told in an interview in the program "En casa con Mara" by the journalist Mara Patricia Castañeda, how she began her love story with Eduardo Palomo in the late 80's. "I was at a friend's house, I open a magazine and I see Eduardo with a girlfriend and he said that he was going to get married, I didn't know who he was, I see him and my first thought is 'you can't get married, how can you get married?' and I didn't even know him. "

The actress recalled that a year after having seen that publication in the magazine, Eduardo Palomo appears in his life. "He comes home to these people, I see him and I become paralyzed and I realize it's him and I hide because he scares me, I had a boyfriend and I didn't want to greet him, that he would get into my life, that he would come closer to me." But it looks like it was meant for the two of them to be together, "suddenly my relationship ends and reappears"

"I speak to a friend to accompany me to a meeting, he told me that he was with Palomo and I was so sad that my relationship had ended that I was zero interested. We went together to this meeting, I said let's go. (Eduardo and I ) We stayed to talk until five in the morning and we concluded that the most important thing in life was love and art, "said Carina Ricco.

He left me at my house, kissed me, and we didn't separate until the day he left.

Carina Ricco lived the best seven years of her life next to the actor Eduardo Palomo. "We were friends, accomplices, we had fun, we accompanied each other in our processes, we got married in 1996, when we decided to get married we said 'I'd be a father', but we were full, especially after 'Corazón Salvaje', who had a lot of work. He bought his groom suit in Italy, I in Los Angeles. Our show was Sergio Arau and the angels themselves, nothing to do with what is typical of a wedding. We tried to make it as intimate as possible, it was more than anything to formalize that union that it did not change us but that people did ".









The actress acknowledged in the interview with Mara Patricia Castañeda, that the death of her husband was a difficult episode in her life, and more because of the fact that she knew that her children, Fiona and Luca, had been left without a paternal image. "You learn to live with absence, it is not an obstacle course, It is not to be overcome, there comes a time that falls are sporadic, if I had not had Fiona and Luca I do not know if I would have endured"

The most difficult thing was to believe in love again and that everything is possible, I said 'it went away', I believed with all my heart, I was there, I grabbed him, I took his hand and he left.

"My biggest anguish was how I am going to raise Fiona and Luca if I no longer believe in that, and how I am going to raise two children if I no longer believe in magic, love and that everything is possible. The work rebuilding was very hard. "

