Cardi B to donate $ 1 million to families affected by the pandemic

NY.- Singer Cardi B announced Wednesday that she will donate a total of $ 1 million to people who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic with the fashion firm "Fashion Nova".

In an Instagram post, the New York rapper specified that she will distribute $ 1,000 every hour for the next 42 days among the aid applicants, who should send their request to the web address fashionnova.com/cares explaining their personal situation and difficulties to the ones you are facing.

You know, when you sometimes give to charitable organizations and think, 'Is this reaching people?' Well, we are going to make sure that this reaches people, "Cardi B said in a video posted on social media.

We are very grateful for all your support all this time, and it is time that we support you, "he added, while stressing that many people" are having trouble paying their bills, feeding their families and taking care of needs. essential. "

It is the second charitable action of Cardi B in just over two weeks, since at the end of March he announced that he would donate the funds obtained from the song "Coronavirus", a remix in which the audio of a viral video from Instagram in which the singer warned, with her characteristic carefree and strident style, of the dangers of the disease.

His message, which became a hymn for his fans around the world to stay home in the face of the advance of COVID-19, became a hit song, and came to be among the top five places in the songs of Most listened hip-hop on the iTunes list.

Worldwide, and since the beginning of the year, more than 1,350,000 people have contracted the coronavirus and almost 80,000 have died, according to the most recent figures provided by the World Health Organization (WHO).