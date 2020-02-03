Entertainment

Cardi B sings a song by Shakira, is mistaken in lyrics and the brown mess on the internet

February 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Cardi B, in a file photo.

Tommaso BoddiGetty Images

The ubiquitous theme in almost any conversation this Monday revolved around the Super Bowl, a sports space in which Shakira and Jennifer Lopez They shone with their own light during the halftime show. A 'show' that aroused reactions in other celebrities who did not hesitate to flatter the talent and nerve of the Latin interpreters who set the bar high for the next viral date in 2021. And of course, among these 'celebrities' I found Cardi B. The rapper was broadcasting a live on her Instagram account once the concert was over, where she was visibly excited that Shakira had chosen her song ‘I Like It’ among her brilliant musical repertoire.

Thus, he praised in a little more than two minutes the lively musical career of the Colombian, remembering when it was the first time he heard her and emphasizing the fan that was always her. So much was the passion with which he communicated this gratitude, which at one point begins to sing a famous stanza of the song ‘Blind, deaf and dumb’, although an involuntary one? confusion plays tricks on him and drops a block of biblical proportions.

“I remember that there was a point where Shakira was very popular and played a lot of music. I remember the first song I heard from her when she was little and she said 'p ****, blind, deaf and dumb …' […] And then she came with the era in which she moved her abdomen and everyone wanted to do it like she did in the Bronx. "

Obviously, the first word he sings of the song is not the correct one, but ‘gross’. Twitter quickly echoed this anecdotal ‘fail’ and the Grammy winner shortly thereafter removed the video from her ‘stories’ without allowing this live to fulfill the 24 hours that statistically remains in the profile.

It is not the first time that Cardi becomes viral for singing a song in Spanish, a very famous case was the emotional video in which the interpreter paid tribute to Camilo Sesto shortly after her death with a perfect Puerto Rican accent that, like herself He has recognized, he learned from his family.

