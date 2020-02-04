Cardi B provokes laughter by misinterpreting Shakira's theme

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Bronx rapper, Cardi B, caused endless laughter on social networks after changing the lyrics to Shakira's iconic song "Blind, Deaf, Muda" in the half-time party of the Super Bowl where the Colombian and Diva from the Bronx, Jennifer Lopez, delighted the attendees and viewers of the game.

Although the show was incredible with great successes of both and spectacular surprise guests, there were those who expressed that they would have liked to hear some other successes of the singers, one of them was Cardi B, who through Instagram assured that a song was needed.

"Missing the p * ta …, blind, alone, mute," said the rapper in the video and caused a great revolution in social networks because she changed the lyrics of the song with a bad word without realizing the severity of it.

Internet users do not quite understand if the singer was joking with her performance or simply did not remember exactly the correct lyrics of the song in reality and did not realize what she said, despite the fact that her Spanish is very good.

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez offered last Sunday, February 2, a halftime show in the Super Bowl LIV that left many astonished, a show full of dance, singing, charisma and great stage presence, as well as a great tribute to the Latin community

According to different media, the two celebrities made history with their presentation, firstly, for being the first two Latinas to lead the show and put all the Latin flavor to the party, as well as pay a deserved tribute to the Latino community outside and within the United States.







