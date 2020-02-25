Share it:

The famous model Cara Delevingne calls Justin Bieber a hypocrite through his social networks, after he made some statements on The Late Late Show with James Corden, which he did not like in the least.

According to information in different news portals, James Corden asked Justin Bieber to mention those he considers to be the three best friends of Hailey Baldwin, his wife.

Then, Bieber mentions KendallJenner, Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevigne, located between first and third place respectively.

If Justin Bieber had refused to respond, he would have to eat a bull's eye as punishment.

And Cara Delevingne reacts angrily on her official Instagram account and publishes several photographs with a text that causes controversy.