Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson beautiful together with combo looks at Milan Fashion Week 2020

We have no doubts: the most beautiful couple seen in the front row at the fashion shows is the one made up of Cara Delevigne and Ashley Benson. Together with the Boss Fall Winter 2020 2021 show during the Milan Fashion Week, the couple was very elegant, as well as beautiful and the spotlight was always on them. Except when Mighty made the appearance, Orlando Bloom's really too cute dog and sorry girls, but at that moment we were kidnapped by him. Curious to see the outfits of Ashley Benson and fiancée Cara Delevigne at Milan Fashion Week 2020? We'll show them to you right away.

Cara Delevingne and girlfriend Ashley Benson at Milan Fashion Week Getty Images

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevigne at Milan Fashion Week 2020

Cara Delevigne and his fiancée Ashley Benson at MFW gave us a couple red carpet for the parade Boss. The girls, as well as very united and always super in love, gave us 2 outfits to copy and from which to take inspiration immediately for the next season. Obviously all Hugo Boss signed.

Cara Delevingne in Milan she opted for an androgynous look with a lilac-colored two-piece suit, consisting of a classic blazer and straight-leg trousers. Combined with a white T-shirt and ankle boots of the same color, he created the perfect look from which to take inspiration for spring 2020. Hair gathered in a high ponytail with brightened tips, the star of Carnival Row Dear Delevingne showed all its natural beauty, choosing a very soft make up: a clear and shiny eyeshadow to highlight the eyes and a pass of lip gloss.

The actress of Pretty Little Liars Ashley Benson instead, he chose a cream-colored coat from the Boss Spring Summer 2020 collection. This piece, which marks the border between coat and dress, is defined at the waist by a high belt and shows a side slit that leaves the legs on display. The actress combined a pair of metal sandals with an ankle strap to complete the look. For hair and make up, Ashley Benson, Hanna Marin in Pretty Little Liars, she collected her brown hair in a bun, while sparkling pink eyeshadows, pink lip glosses and blushes highlighted her features. Read between the lines: we both liked them very much and they were one of the best sightings during the Milan Fashion Week 2020 fashion shows.

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson in Milan, post parade shopping

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson in Milan, they did not just make a fantastic red carpet but took advantage of the sunny days for some shopping in the Lombard capital. JustJared he pinched them hand in hand and swapped sweet PDAs between one purchase and another. When it is said, combine business with pleasure.

