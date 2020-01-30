Entertainment

Capture in My Hero Academia 4: a League of Villain antagonist behind bars

January 30, 2020
Maria Rivera
The League of Villain was sidelined in this first half of the season 4 of My Hero Academia. The main enemies made few sparse appearances, among which those of Toga and Twice and the one with the final assault of Shigaraki, Dabi and Spinner stand out. But there is another member of the group behind the scenes who is feeling bad.

Gran Torino and the police led by Tsukauchi returned to the limelight in the last episode of My Hero Academia and gave the coupons a great win against the League of Villain. While everyone was busy fighting the Shie Hassaikai, Gran Torino has followed in the footsteps of Kurogiri, one of the most long-lived and important members of the antagonistic organization.

In the mountains, there was a clash where Kurogiri had the worst, being captured by the police. In the area, however, there was also the threatening and mysterious Gigantomachy, a huge being who created chaos and confusion but who in any case failed to prevent the capture of Kurogiri by the authorities.

The imprisonment of Kurogiri will surely change the cards on the table for the League of Villain who will end up without one of the core members. The effects of this, however, probably will not be known properly before the season 5 of My Hero Academia.

