Captain Tsubase Rise of New Champions and Jump Force Deluxe Edition in new gameplay!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The team of Bandai Namco has chosen to present to the public two full-bodied gameplay sessions dedicated to two titles ready to make their debut on the gaming market during the month of August.

On the one hand, we are talking about Jump Force Deluxe Edition, definitive version of the fighting game dedicated to the manga universes that find their home among the pages of the Japanese Shonen Jump. For some time already available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the production is in fact preparing to debut also on Nintendo Switch, in an enriched edition that includes the content made available through Character Pass 1. The latest trailer of Jump Force Deluxe Edition has confirmed that the game will arrive on the console of the Big N next August 28.

The same date will also see the endless soccer fields of Holly and Benji reach the physical and digital shelves, thanks to the publication of Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions. The sports title dedicated to the famous manga signed by Yoichi Takahashi will find space in the softcases of PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

To get an idea of ​​the gameplay features offered by the two productions Bandai Namco, you can refer to game session published by the software house, available directly at the beginning of this news: good vision!