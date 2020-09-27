Captain Tsubasa: the definitive names of the most important rivals and characters in the original

The change of names from Holly and Benji to Captain Tsubasa was undoubtedly traumatic for many fans fond of that nomenclature that has been in force since the 1980s. No more Newppy but Nankatsu, his name is not Oliver Hutton, aka Holly, but Tsubasa Oozora.

This change obviously affected everyone, from teams and schools to important and minor characters. After seeing the changes of the main characters of Holly and Benji and of the various teams, we see those of the historical rivals of the Japanese captain and some friends.

Julian Ross is Jun Misugi, the glass champion ;

; Patricia “Patty” Gatsby is Sanae Nakazawa, Nankatsu’s cheer captain and then the protagonist’s girlfriend;

Phillip Clalaghan is Hikaru Matsuyama, a defensive ace from Hokkaido;

Ed Warner is Ken Wakashimazu, the former karateka goalkeeper ;

; Paul Diamond is Mamoru Izawa, a member of the Nankatsu attack;

Johnny Mason as Teppei Kisugi, another of the Nankatsu forwards;

Ted Carter is Hajime Taki, another offensive element of the main line-up;

Patrick Everett as Shun Nitta, Otomo’s edgy rival;

Danny Mellow is Takeshi Sawada

, historical best friend of Mark Lenders / Kojiro Hyuga; Ralph Peterson is Makoto Soda, also known as the champion killer;

Clifford Yuma as Hiroshi Jito, the rocky defender;

Sandy Winters is Mitsuru Sano, Jito / Yuma’s teammate with whom he created many combinations.

So many names have changed and for many the original will be less catchy and rememberable.