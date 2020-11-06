Captain Tsubasa: Sergio Matteucci, commentator of the animated series Holly & Benji, has died

Segio Matteucci, commentator who commented on the matches of animated series by Holly & Benji. In addition to having lent his voice to numerous cartoons, Matteucci has also dubbed numerous successful films. A piece of Italy goes away with his farewell.

Born in Granada in 1931, Segio Matteucci left us afterwards a long and successful career. Iconic match commentator for holly & Benji and Mila & Shiro, Matteucci has voiced numerous other Japanese animated series, including Sampei, Candy Candy, Belle and Sébastien and Lady Oscar. In addition to having accompanied the childhood of millions of Italian children, he has also dubbed films of the caliber of Rocky 2, Cinderella Man, Scarface and Raging Bull.

Matteucci had a strong passion for the game of football and in addition to having lent his voice to the commentator of Holly & Benji he had participated in Tutto il calcio minute by minute and Domenica Sprint, a broadcast in which he played the role of correspondent at the Olympic stadium. Matteucci was firmly convinced of his passion and in an interview he had revealed that he independently produced the chronicles. “The lyrics of the commentary I wrote them myself, I often went off the cuff“. From cartoons to movies, passing through sports commentaries, Sergio Matteucci will forever remain in the hearts of millions of fans. On this terrible occasion, we retrace the ending of Captain Tsubasa. The Phoenix shot challenges that of the Dragon in a statue. from the Captain Tsubasa collection How would Matteucci comment on this challenge?