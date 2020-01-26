Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions with the Italian voices of Holly & Benji

Share it:

We continue to ride the wave of nostalgia, this time with a video gameplay of Captain Tsubasa: Rise of ne Champions with the Italian dubbing that helped to make the anime famous in our country.

By now you know us all too well, we at Everyeye are gods incurable nostalgics. We have tried it several times in recent times with Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, for which we have made several tributes – such as the clash between Goku and Freeza dubbed in Italian – and Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions, game announced a few days ago by Bandai Namco for PlayStation, PC and Nintendo Switch, has given the pretext for our nostalgic soul to come out into the open once again.

We thought so well about making a gameplay video of the game with the unforgettable dubbing in Italian of Holly & Benji, who kept us company for countless afternoons. The most nostalgic fans will immediately recognize the voice of Sergio Matteucci, who accompanied with his unmistakable commentary the exploits of Holly and Benji, from the Newteam to the Japanese national team. Find the video at the beginning of the news, enjoy!

Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions, remember, is expected on PS4, PC and Nintendo Switch during 2020. The exact release date has not yet been revealed. If you have not already done so, we advise you to take a look at our Preview Video of Captain Tsubasa: Rise of new Champions.