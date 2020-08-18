Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions: we know the champions of Brazil

Share it:

On the day we went to discover the gameplay of Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions, we also get to know the champions of the Brazilian youth team.

The Rio team is recognized as the strongest in the world, and in Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions they are serious about defending the prestige of the "country of football". To stand out is Carlos Bara, a striker who stands out for his toned physique and his technique so precise that it looks like a robot. He is the ace of the national team, he knows how to remain cool in every situation and scores thanks to a refined style thinking only of victory. To support him there is the midfielder Luciano Leo, who plays in his own club. For this reason they can count on perfect combinations. Normally he plays as a striker, but for the tournament he moved to midfield to allow Carlos to express himself at his best.

The goal is defended by the goalkeeper Keizinho, which takes advantage of her feline reflexes and flexible physique. He always plays with a smile and is convinced that football must be "fun and exciting". Alberto, in the defender role, is instead the captain of the team. He possesses great leadership skills and manages to keep his companions together. He plays as a freeman and also lends a hand on offense, despite being the best defender of his team.

You can see them all in action in the trailer at the opening of the news. Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, remember, the next will be released August 28 on PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch. If you haven't done so yet, you can get to know the players of the Italian national team.