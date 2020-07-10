Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions: the new video shows the Italian champions

Share it:

In the new video of Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions, the budding champions of the Italian Youth National Team show what they are made of through gameplay scenes that help us to cheat the wait for the release of the title on PC and console.

Among the young talents of the Italian youth team immortalized by the developers of TamSoft, the very strong goalkeeper are mentioned Zino Hernandez and the center forward Leonardo Rusciano, each with their own set of skills and techniques to show off during the matches to be played against the other international youth teams.

In recent weeks, Bandai Namco has helped us compose the roster of champions and teams of the game of Captain Tsubasa with the presentation of the English national team, a focus on the Dutch youth team and an in-depth analysis to introduce us to the Argentina national team.

Before leaving you in the company of the new video and knowing your opinion on this project, we remind you that Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions is scheduled for release for the August 28 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch both in the standard version and for collectors, including the very rich Legends Edition from 2,000 euros. If you missed it, on these pages you will also find our test with the demo of Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions.