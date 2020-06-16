Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions: the characters confirmed in the game of Holly and Benji

Share it:

Taking the public by surprise, Bandai Namco inaugurated 2020 with the announcement of Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, title dedicated to the famous manga of Yoichi Takahashi.

The sports title is presented as an arcade-style football game, in which players will be able to emulate iconic characters of the anime series known in Italy as Holly and Benji. Recently, the leaders of Bandai Namco have released a new trailer for Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, entirely dedicated to the protagonists and the plot of the title. But what will the young people be players present in the adventure? For now, the development team has confirmed the following characters:

Tsubasa Ozora (Holly);

Kojiro Hyuga (Mark Lenders);

Genzo Wakabayashi (Benji);

Taro Misaki (Tom Becker);

Jun Misugi (Julian Ross);

Hikaru Matsuyama (Philip Callaghan);

Shun Nitta (Patrick Everett);

Masao Tachibana and Kazuo Tachibana (Derrick brothers);

Mitsuru Sano (Sandy Winters);

Hiroshi Jito (Clifford Yuma);

To the latter, however, is added a mysterious character. As you can verify directly at the bottom of this news, in fact, on the Bandai Namco website there is also a mysterious shape, without face and name: we just have to wait for further communication from the software house to reveal its mystery!

In the meantime, we remind you that our tried and tested Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, edited by Icilio Bellanima, is available on the Everyeye pages.