Captain Tsubasa, Rise Of New Champions: Spirit and Special Moves guide

The new title from Bandai Namco puts in your hands the possibilities to replicate the skills of the iconic protagonists of the original series of Captain Tsubasa. If you too can’t wait to unleash the special moves of Holly and her companions, follow us in this guide to find out how.

After building the offensive phase of your team, and being able to get close to the opponent’s penalty area, all you have to do is kick the ball into the net. In addition to the classic and basic shooting mechanics, carried out by pressing the button dedicated to shooting (Square on Playstation 4, K on PC), in this game you will have the possibility to use the Shooting techniques special characters, absolutely faithful to the original series.

In order to unleash the special moves, however, you will have to pay close attention to what is probably the most important element within the games of Captain Tsubasa Rise Of New Champions: theSpirit indicator. This statistic is represented by a bar assigned to each player in the team, which gradually fills up automatically for everyone except the goalkeeper, who will see his indicator reset only at half-time or after conceding a goal. The Spirit comes consumed by performing actions such as tackling, shooting, dribbling or parrying, and it’s key to unleashing special abilities players and other very powerful moves that have the power to completely turn the tide of the game.

Even the Special Combinations require a certain amount of Spirit – these are special skills that require two characters to be used, and which can only be performed when certain conditions occur in the field. For example, in case you have both Tsubasa (Holly) and Mizaki (Becker) in your team, holding Triangle will allow you to start a series of through passes between the two that will allow you to find yourself completely alone in front of the door. If, on the other hand, the Derrick brothers are both close to the penalty area during a cross, holding Square will unleash their legendary Infernal Catapult.

Finally, another mechanic that affects the Spirit gauge is the so-called Zone V: once the dedicated indicator is filled, pressing L2 will activate a empowerment for the Spirit of your players, which will allow the gauge to empty much slower and will reduce the time it takes to load shots. Also, by activating Zone V when you are defending you will get the chance to do one Super Parade, a technique that will allow you to block virtually every shot or special ability of your opponents.

