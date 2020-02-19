Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions presents its story mode

Share it:

Bandai Namco today presented the story mode of Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, the adaptation of this iconic manga and anime license in which young soccer players are making their way to the most important competitions of this sport.

The company has shared a synopsis of this game mode so that future buyers know what awaits them when it comes to adapting the story they already know.

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions will feature a story mode in which players can relive the mythical story of Tsubasa Ozora (Óliver Atom in the first anime broadcast in Spain). The so-called Tsubasa Episode will cover the entire national institute tournament and will include some of the most epic matches of the original material. In the game will be present twins Tachibana, Hikaru Matsuyama, Kohiro Hyuga and many others of the great rivals of Tsubasa. And, how could it be otherwise, they will all bring their best movements! Depending on the score and the rhythm of the game, special scenes may be activated, some of which will be narrative and others will bring new surprises.

As you can see, one of the first plot arcs of the series will be approached and many of the most iconic characters that accompanied so many spectators throughout their childhood will appear with these infinite matches and those soccer fields of

What we see in the trailer is a powerful reminder of the animated series since the character's finishing, the special shots and the general show associated with these games are recreated in great detail. To have more information about what it feels like to have the game in your hands you can read the impressions we published a few weeks ago.