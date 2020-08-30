Captain Tsubasa, Rise Of New Champions: PC and PS4 Controls guide

The series that narrates the exploits of Holly and Benji, darlings of an entire generation of kids, is finally back with the new videogame iteration Captain Tsubasa. In this guide, we will explain everything you need to know about game controls.
Playstation 4 Version Controls
The controls are divided between those that can be performed during the attack phase, and those available while it is defending. Let’s see below the actions that can be performed during the offensive phase:
- Dribbling – plastic L3
- Short Pass – press X
- Long Pass – press Circle
- Long Pass Special Move – hold Circle
- Filtering passage – press Triangle
- Chain of filtering passages – hold Triangle
- Threw – press Square
- Special Shot Move – hold Square
- Sprint Dribbling – hold R1
- Dribbling Special Move – press R2
- Show / Hide Options – premi Options
- Active Zone V – premi L2
- Change Tactics – Directional Cross awards
During the defensive phase, however, the controls change to the following:
- Move Selected Character – plastic L3
- Contrast – press Circle
- Pressing – press X
- Pressing of the Companions – press Square
- Goalkeeper Dive – press Triangle
- Click – hold R1
- Special Tackle Move – press R2
- Show / Hide Options – premi Options
- Enable Super Save – premi L2
- Change Active Player – press L1
- Change Tactics – Directional Cross awards
PC Version Controls
Again, we make a distinction between the two game phases; let’s start with the commands useful in the offensive phase:
- Dribbling – premi W, A, S, D
- Short Pass – premi J
- Long Pass – press L
- Long Pass Special Move – hold L
- Filtering passage – press Space
- Chain of filtering passages – hold Space
- Threw – premi K
- Special Shot Move – hold K
- Sprint Dribbling – hold Shift
- Dribbling Special Move – premi Ctrl
- Show / Hide Options – press Esc
- Active Zone V – premi F
Instead, below are the checks for the actions that can only be performed in the defensive phase:
- Move Selected Character – premi W, A, S, D
- Contrast – press L
- Pressing – premi J
- Pressing of the Companions – premi K
- Goalkeeper Dive – press Space
- Click – hold Shift
- Special Tackle Move – premi Ctrl
- Show / Hide Options – press Esc
- Enable Super Save – premi F
- Change Active Player – premi Tab
