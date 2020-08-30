Captain Tsubasa, Rise Of New Champions: PC and PS4 Controls guide

Share it:

The series that narrates the exploits of Holly and Benji, darlings of an entire generation of kids, is finally back with the new videogame iteration Captain Tsubasa. In this guide, we will explain everything you need to know about game controls.

Playstation 4 Version Controls

The controls are divided between those that can be performed during the attack phase, and those available while it is defending. Let’s see below the actions that can be performed during the offensive phase:

Dribbling – plastic L3

– plastic L3 Short Pass – press X

– press X Long Pass – press Circle

– press Circle Long Pass Special Move – hold Circle

– hold Circle Filtering passage – press Triangle

– press Triangle Chain of filtering passages – hold Triangle

– hold Triangle Threw – press Square

– press Square Special Shot Move – hold Square

– hold Square Sprint Dribbling – hold R1

– hold R1 Dribbling Special Move – press R2

– press R2 Show / Hide Options – premi Options

– premi Options Active Zone V – premi L2

– premi L2 Change Tactics – Directional Cross awards

During the defensive phase, however, the controls change to the following:

Move Selected Character – plastic L3

– plastic L3 Contrast – press Circle

– press Circle Pressing – press X

– press X Pressing of the Companions – press Square

– press Square Goalkeeper Dive – press Triangle

– press Triangle Click – hold R1

– hold R1 Special Tackle Move – press R2

– press R2 Show / Hide Options – premi Options

– premi Options Enable Super Save – premi L2

– premi L2 Change Active Player – press L1

– press L1 Change Tactics – Directional Cross awards

PC Version Controls

Again, we make a distinction between the two game phases; let’s start with the commands useful in the offensive phase:

Dribbling – premi W, A, S, D

– premi W, A, S, D Short Pass – premi J

– premi J Long Pass – press L

– press L Long Pass Special Move – hold L

– hold L Filtering passage – press Space

– press Space Chain of filtering passages – hold Space

– hold Space Threw – premi K

– premi K Special Shot Move – hold K

– hold K Sprint Dribbling – hold Shift

– hold Shift Dribbling Special Move – premi Ctrl

– premi Ctrl Show / Hide Options – press Esc

– press Esc Active Zone V – premi F

Instead, below are the checks for the actions that can only be performed in the defensive phase:

Move Selected Character – premi W, A, S, D

– premi W, A, S, D Contrast – press L

– press L Pressing – premi J

– premi J Pressing of the Companions – premi K

– premi K Goalkeeper Dive – press Space

– press Space Click – hold Shift

– hold Shift Special Tackle Move – premi Ctrl

– premi Ctrl Show / Hide Options – press Esc

– press Esc Enable Super Save – premi F

– premi F Change Active Player – premi Tab

