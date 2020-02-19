Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions: new details on the story emerge

Share it:

The latest issue of the Japanese magazine V-Jump offered its readers a special on Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions full of information on the history that will characterize the new videogame incarnation of Holly & Benji, also planned for Europe.

For starters, it has been confirmed that the main campaign will be called Episode of Tsubasa, and will assign players the objective of leading their team to the victory of the national championship. The story will undergo changes based on what will happen during the games, and will include gods unpublished content never seen before in original manga and anime. For example, if a game ends with a penalty kick, the story will adapt to account for that event. V-Jump also revealed that during the matches, if certain conditions are met, they will be played on the screen some of the most iconic moments of the manga and the anime.

What do you think of these characteristics? Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions is expected on PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch during 2020 on a date not yet specified. Have you already seen our video with the Italian dubbing of Holly and Benji and the latest gameplay of Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions?