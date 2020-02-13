Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions: new details on the game of Holly and Benji

Share it:

Announced by Bandai Namco rather surprisingly, Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions is a new title dedicated to the manga created by Yoichi Takahashi, which became famous in Italy thanks to the transmission of the anime series originally presented with the title of "Holly and Benji".

Famitsu, the famous Japanese magazine, has included in its latest issue a special dedicated to the title, thanks to which some interesting information has emerged. These include confirmation of the presence of a multiplayer compartment, which can be used by up to four users, both locally and online. Regarding the gameplay of Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions, the following aspects have been confirmed:

There will be a " spirit indicator ", which will allow you to make a shot and use special moves, which will be different for each player;

", which will allow you to make a shot and use special moves, which will be different for each player; The " V Zone "instead it will be an indicator shared by the whole team: once filled it will activate various bonuses, including a higher filling speed of the spirit indicator;

"instead it will be an indicator shared by the whole team: once filled it will activate various bonuses, including a higher filling speed of the spirit indicator; Each player will also have special skills, which can only be activated in certain circumstances;

In closing, we remind fans looking for more details on the title that on the pages of Everyeye there is a rich test of Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, edited by Icilio Bellanima. The game is currently without a specific release date, but is expected for the 2020 up PC, PlayStation 4 is Nintendo Switch.