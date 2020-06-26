Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions: let's get to know the Argentina national team!

Share it:

There are still two abundant months to go before Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions, but fortunately Bandai Namco Entertainment is helping us to deceive the wait by periodically sharing new material

Thanks to today's trailer we can get to know the Argentina National Youth Team, a team that prioritizes each player's identity and exploits one offensive style based on individual technique.

The heart of the training is the captain Juan Diaz, an exceptional director who refined his technique playing on the street. In addition to knowing how to set up the game, he also has everything he needs to score many goals. The attacker is also worthy of attention Alan Pascal. He and Diaz have been friends since they were five, and their combinations are perfect. In the rear it stands out Galvan, a defender who dribbles opponents thanks to a physique that is unrivaled among his teammates. Find the trailer at the opening of the news, enjoy!

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions will be released next August 28 on PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch. The Legends Edition proposed at around € 2,000 and the cheaper Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions Hero Edition were recently presented.