Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions introduces us to the English national team

The journey continues to discover the most important national youth teams of Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions. After getting acquainted with the German, French, Dutch and Argentine teams, today is the time to get acquainted with the rocky national youth team.

English Junior Youth is described as a team ready to best represent the cradle of football thanks to one superior physical strength and a defense organized around the best player in the lottery, Robson, who guides his companions with a proud attitude accompanied by excellent performances. And it is precisely around Robson that the trailer attached at the top of this news was packaged, which we highly recommend viewing.

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, remember, will be released on August 28 on PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch. The game will be launched in numerous editions: the latest to be presented are the Legends Edition, proposed at around € 2,000, and the cheaper Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions Hero Edition.