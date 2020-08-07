Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions in action: gameplay video for the New Hero mode

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There are only a few weeks left before the publication of Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, sports title with a strong arcade connotation, ready to make football fans relive the adventures of the manga / anime of Yoichi Takahashi.

To sweeten the audience's wait, the Bandai Namco team has decided to publish a new one video gameplay by Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, lasting about 25 minutes. The sequence presents us with one of the two options part of Story mode of the game, in particular the one dedicated to the journey of a new football legend. Before accessing "New Hero" content, the title Bandai Namco requires us to give life to our football alter ego: the first minutes of the movie are therefore aimed at presenting thecharacter editor by Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions. As always, you can view the video directly at the opening of this news. What do you think, you are eager to walk the legendary football fields of Holly & Benji?

We remind you that the new sporting adventure of Bandai Namco will land on PC, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on August 28th. In the meantime, on the pages of Everyeye you will find a rich essay by Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, edited by our Icilio Bellanima.