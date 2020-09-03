Captain Tsubasa Rise Of New Champions: how to make Block Moves

Share it:

Even in an attack-oriented title like Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions the defense plays a key role in determining the outcome of a match. However, when one of the opponents manages to unleash a shot or a blow, the Block Moves.

As mentioned, the Block Moves can be used to prevent one Shooting technique, or to a special blow of another nature, of one of your opponents to overcome your defenses and end their run on the net. Being able to avoid this type of situation has a double advantage: first of all, of course, you will save yourself the high risk of conceding a goal, which would already be a good compromise; in addition, you will essentially waste the Special Move on the opposing player, who will not be able to make any more for a while.

To activate Block Moves you will need to preset some particular types of training, inside the menu of Team Management which you can visit before starting the game. In the section Change Tactics you can choose a total of four different formations to assign to the four keys of the directional cross of the pad: by pressing one of these keys during the game, you will order your team to arrange themselves according to the relative formation, consequently modifying the positioning of the players on the field and the tactics they use. To unlock the ability to perform Block Moves, all you have to do is assign the Final Wall formation to one of the buttons on the D-pad, and then select one of your defenders to take on the role of blocking player (ie the one who, upon activating the Blocking Move, will physically oppose the opponent’s strike). Once on the field, press the button corresponding to the Final Wall formation, then wait for a special shot by one of your opponents: if the defender you have selected for the block is in position, a dedicated animation will be activated, after the which you can admire the outcome, decisive or not, of your block.

Depending on the defensive ability of the character you choose, and the offensive ability of the opposing attacker, the effectiveness of the block will vary attempted by the player; if he has one specific block move (for example Ryo Ishizaki’s Face Block), the chances that the block will be successful will be much higher. In case you don’t have any characters to block an opponent’s hit, however, don’t despair: your defender may still be able to slow down and weaken the power of the shot, then allowing your goalkeeper to save your goal from an otherwise certain goal.

