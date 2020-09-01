Captain Tsubasa Rise Of New Champions: Hidden Shots guide

Share it:

While Tiger Strike is a phenomenal move in itself, in Captain Tsubasa, Rise Of New Champions there are even more formidable techniques, called Hidden Shots. In this guide we will explain everything you need to know about it.

During a match in Captain Tsubasa, you will find yourself unable to overcome the defense of the opposing goalkeeper even by unleashing your entire arsenal of Charged Shots and Special Moves. To avoid running into frustration, you will therefore have to unleash what are probably the most powerful shots of the whole game: the so-called Hidden Shots. In the same way as with charged shots, not even hidden shots are accessible to all players in the Captain Tsubasa universe: consequently you will have to build your offensive action well to release your most important talent to the shot, in such a way to be sure of succeeding in sending the ball into the net.

To make a hidden shot, all you have to do is load the shot, exactly as you would to perform a simple loaded shot: then, before releasing the Square (on Playstation 4) or K (on PC) button, you will hold down the L1 (or Tab) key. By doing so, if you perform the procedure correctly, the name of the shot will change from Loaded Shot to Hidden Shot. Remember to hold down the L1 (or Tab) key until you also release the Square (or K), otherwise your player won’t make the hidden shot you want. By unleashing a hidden shot from one of your team members, you have one extremely powerful shooting technique, which should be able to pierce the defense of the opposing goalkeeper practically on every occasion.

To find out which players within Captain Tsubasa, Rise Of New Champions are able to perform a Hidden Shot, just head inside the customization menu of the characters, and consult the list of moves of each of them. All techniques that bring back a small stella next to their name, they also have a hidden variant of themselves, usable through the procedure we have previously explained to you.

We remind you that on our pages you can also find the guide to duels and penalty kicks. Have you already taken a look at the guide to using Spirit and Special Moves?