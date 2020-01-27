Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions: from the creator of the manga, a message for the players

Share it:

Following the recent surprise announcement of the new game by Holly and Benji, Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, the creator of the famous manga has decided to send a message to the players.

"Hi! My name is Yoichi Takahashi and I created Captain Tsubasa. – the famous mangaka began – Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions will be the first Captain Tsubasa video game to be released on the console for ten years now! It is a soccer game arcade, action packed, with many unique features. I think both Captain Tsubasa fans and football fans in general will appreciate it. IS up to four people can even play together using the intuitive game controls. So, those who like to dedicate themselves to video games in the company of their friends will surely enjoy it. More information is coming soon, so keep an eye on this new Captain Tsubasa game!"Are you curious to know more?

Currently, the publication of Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions is expected on PC, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, during the 2020. Waiting for more details, on the pages of Everyeye, you can find our tried and tested Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, happy reading!